Use ‘red, green’ flags to counter BNP’s ‘black flags’

The ruling Awami League will organise countrywide rallies on January 30 to counter the BNP's "black flag" processions scheduled for the same day.

The AL has planned to conduct "Peace and Development" rallies in all cities, districts, and thanas across the country, including Dhaka.

Party General Secretary Obaidul Quader announced the new programme while addressing a rally in front of its headquarters in the capital's Gulistan today.

Quader said, "The game of election is over, now is the time for the game of politics. You [AL members] will hold a rally for democracy, peace, and development with red and green flags on the day when the BNP will bring out black flag processions."

The BNP had previously declared nationwide "black flag" processions on January 30, demanding the cancellation of the "dummy parliament" and new elections under a non-partisan caretaker government.

Referring to the BNP as a "fake party," Quader remarked, "The BNP has once again taken to the streets. But the people do not respond to their call. They call for a blockade, people do not respond, they call for a hartal, but there are traffic jams on the roads."

AL presidium member Abdur Razzaque said the BNP has nothing to do except wait for another five years. "There isn't anything that the BNP did not do to foil the election. We held a peaceful election braving all conspiracies and foreign conspiracies," he said.