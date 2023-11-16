US letter to political parties: AL rejects dialogue, BNP open for talks

Awami League General Secretary Obaidul Quader yesterday ruled out the possibility of engaging in dialogue with opposition parties, saying the time for dialogue is over.

However, BNP Standing Committee Member Abdul Moyeen Khan told The Daily Star that BNP is always open for dialogue.

"When will the dialogue take place? The election schedule is being announced today [yesterday]," Quader told journalists after a talk with US Ambassador Peter Haas at the secretariat.

Peter Haas visited Quader to hand over an official letter -- sent by US Assistant Secretary of State for South and Central Asian Affairs Donald Lu -- calling for "dialogue without preconditions" among three major parties -- Awami League, BNP and Jatiya Party -- to resolve the political crisis over the upcoming election.

Quader expressed his intent to discuss the issue of the letter with party president Sheikh Hasina and other members. "We will reply after discussion," he said.

When asked if the possibility of political dialogue is being entirely ruled out, he said, "No party practising democracy can deny the need for dialogue. However, with the announcement of the election date, the focus will shift."

Following the meeting, Ambassador Haas said the US position is neutral and it does not favour or support any particular political party in Bangladesh.

"We delivered the same message that we delivered to all political parties here [in Bangladesh] that the US remains neutral ahead of the upcoming polls," he said after the meeting with Quader.

"We want free and fair elections conducted in a peaceful manner. We call upon all sides to de-escalate... and try to figure out a way to have a dialogue without pre-conditions to help make the elections atmosphere better, " Haas said.

The US ambassador also expressed concern about the "violent political rhetoric that has been directed against people in the US embassy."

Meanwhile, BNP leader Moyeen Khan said the dialogue has to be meaningful. Talks must aim at resolving the current political crisis in a peaceful and just manner.

The BNP leader emphasised the need for "confidence building" and "restoration of trust" among all parties.

"We would urge all the well-wishers of Bangladesh and its people, including the diplomatic community here, to help create that congenial environment for a meaningful dialogue to restore democracy in Bangladesh through a free, fair and participatory election," he said.