Upcoming polls unlikely to be ‘participatory’: TIB

The upcoming national election is unlikely to be "participatory" and it is impossible to ensure public confidence in such an election, Transparency International Bangladesh (TIB) said yesterday.

TIB organised a press conference on "Political Commitments for Democracy, Good Governance and Integrity: TIB's Recommendations" at its Dhanmondi office yesterday, according to a press release.

TIB placed 76 recommendations for fostering democracy, institutionalising democratic values and practices, establishing an effective parliament, promoting good governance, and upholding integrity in the activities of political parties.

TIB Executive Director Iftekharuzzaman, Executive Management Adviser Sumaiya Khair, Outreach and Communication Director Sheikh Manjur-E-Alam, and Research and Policy Director Muhammad Badiuzzaman attended the press conference, among others.

TIB Research Associate Kawsher Ahamed presented the recommendations.

TIB suggested changing Article 91(A) of the People's Representation Order (Amendment) Act 2023, saying it reduced the EC's power by eliminating its authority to annul the entire result of a specific parliamentary seat.

Besides, the pre-election codes of conduct for ministers and parliamentarians should be precisely defined to ensure equal opportunities for all parties and candidates in their campaigns, ensuring a fair playing field in the national election.

Additionally, TIB suggested reintroduction of "No" vote.

Iftekharuzzaman said, "We have been practising the parliamentary system for half a century. Now it is time to adopt a system with proportionate representation in the parliament."

Ensuring free, fair, and impartial elections is crucial to making the parliamentary system effective. Therefore, there is a need for an unbiased and non-partisan role of the election-time government and all other stakeholders, particularly the administration and law enforcement agencies, he said.

While responding to a question, Iftekharuzzaman said, "Upon reviewing the period before and after the announcement of the upcoming national election schedule, it seems to us that what we mean by participatory election is unlikely to take place this time. This is a matter of great concern."

He suggested amending Article 70 of the Constitution to create opportunities allowing the parliament members to propose dissent, engage in discussions, and vote against their respective parties in all other areas except motion of no-confidence and in case of budget making.

He also opined that after being elected, the prime minister should resign from the party position to perform parliamentary and executive duties in an unbiased and transparent manner.