Upazila polls: Only children, spouses are categorised as relatives, says Quader

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina specifically meant "children and spouses" as relatives of party lawmakers and ministers regarding participation in upazila polls, said Awami League General Secretary Obaidul Quader today.

"Regarding my statements on upazila polls, many thought I was speaking on my own. But yesterday [Thursday], the leader herself spoke about it. She categorised wife and children as relatives," said Quader while addressing a press conference at the AL president's political office in the capital's Dhanmondi.

"No interference or influence will be allowed (in the upazila polls). The administration cannot be influenced. She (prime minister) has clearly said that. We will conduct our party activities and fulfil our duties according to our leader's guidelines," said Quader.

Many of the candidates who are either children or spouses of ministers and lawmakers have already started withdrawing from the polls, said Quader, also the road transport and bridges minister.

"There is still time for others to do the same, even beyond the designated time frame," said Quader.

About his brother's candidature in upazila polls, he said neither the party nor he supports his brother's candidature. Therefore, it cannot be stated for sure that his brother will not withdraw eventually, he added.

He also said BNP now remains under pressure as they wanted to mount stress on the government by hatching various conspiracies.

"Those who wanted to keep us under pressure are now under pressure themselves as the Arab spring has also gone beyond the Atlantic," said Quader.

He, however, called for a greater unity of the pro-liberation forces to face the conspiracy.