Upazila polls: BNP distributes leaflets to boycott voting in Gazipur

A group of BNP leaders and activists yesterday conducted mass communication and distributed leaflets urging common people to abstain from voting in the upcoming upazila elections.

BNP central committee's Health Affairs Assistant Secretary SM Rafiqul Islam Bachchu led the programme, reports our Gazipur correspondent.

Witnesses said the leaflets were distributed in Bhavanipur Bazar area of ​​Dhaka-Mymensingh highway and MC Bazar area of Gazipur's ​​Sreepur upazila in the afternoon.

The BNP men also distributed pure drinking water, saline and juice among rickshaw pullers, hawkers, traders, shopkeepers and pedestrians at that time.

Later, BNP leader Rafiqul said no fair elections can be possible under the current government and Election Commission. "We should be careful so that no one falls into the electoral trap of this government," he said.

Rafiqul claimed that nearly 95% people did not go to the polling stations in the last parliamentary elections responding to the vote boycott called by BNP .

Gazipur District BNP Vice President Bir Muktijoddha Fazlul Haque, Gazipur Sadar Upazila BNP General Secretary Zainal Abedin Rizvi participated in the leaflet distribution programme.