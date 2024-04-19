Upazila polls to be held in free, fair environment: Quader

Awami League General Secretary Obaidul Quader yesterday said the upazila parishad election will be held in a free and fair environment, alleging that BNP leaders are making confusing statements over the polls.

"Elections at different tiers of local government are immensely important for empowerment of people. Upazila parishad elections will be held in a free, neutral, fair, and peaceful environment," he said.

Quader said this in a statement sent to the media to protest the "false and fabricated" remarks of BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir and its other leaders.

"BNP, as always, has taken a stance against the elections and the country's democracy. That is why people have turned away from them," said the AL leader.