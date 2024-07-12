Upazila chairman ‘attacked’ by rivals in Akhaura

The newly elected Akhaura upazila parishad chairman was attacked allegedly by supporters of Akhaura municipality mayor in Brahmanbaria district today.

The incident took place soon after Law Minister Anisul Huq reached Brahmanbaria's Akhaura by train from Dhaka and left for his village home in Kasba upazila with a motorcade, reports our Brahmanbaria correspondent quoting police.

Following the incident, a tense situation prevailed in the upazila.

According to witnesses, supporters of Akhaura Municipality Mayor and Upazila Awami League General Secretary Takzil Khalifa Kajol attacked Upazila Chairman Monir Hossain and his men with bamboo sticks.

Locals said Anisul Huq came to his constituency for the first time this morning after Monir was elected upazila chairman.

Monir arranged a big "show of force" to welcome the minister. Meanwhile, Takzil Khalifa Kajol, an influential upazila Awami League leader, also appeared with his men.

After the minister got off the train at the platform, Monir was preparing to present him with a bouquet when Kajol's brother Forkan Khalifa started hurling insults at Monir.

Later, when the chairman was leaving the station, Kajol, along with his followers, intercepted him and Upazila Chhatra League General Secretary Shakhawat Hossain Nayan with weapons.

Monir somehow took shelter at a nearby market with his supporters.

Talking to The Daily Star, Monir said, "The attack was carried out under the leadership of Mayor Kajol, defeated [upazila] chairman candidate Murad Hossain and Vice Chairman Shahabuddin Beg Shaplu. We demanded a remedy from the law minister regarding this incident, who assured us that he would take action in this regard."

Brahmanbaria Superintendent of Police Md Shakhawat Hossain police went to the spot and brought the situation under control.

Police are alert to avoid any untoward incident and to maintain law and order situation.

The Daily Star could not reach Takzil Khalifa Kajol for comments.