Unresolved Bangladesh-Pakistan issues matter for two govts to discuss: Jamaat

A Jamaat delegation met Pakistan FM Ishaq Dar at the Pakistan High Commission in Dhaka

Bangladesh Jamaat-e-Islami Nayeb-e-Ameer Syed Abdullah Muhammad Taher said the unresolved issues between Bangladesh and Pakistan are matters for the two governments to discuss.

He made the remark after a meeting with Pakistan's Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar, who is visiting Dhaka, reports Prothom Alo.

The upcoming national election in Bangladesh also came up in the meeting.

Jamaat leaders held the meeting with Ishaq Dar this afternoon at the Pakistan High Commission in Dhaka.

The delegation was led by Taher.

After the meeting, Taher told reporters that discussions were held on matters of mutual interest between the two countries, regional trade, and ways to further strengthen relations.

"Discussions were also held on how to advance relations with the brotherly Muslim state in the future and how to make the regional alliance SAARC more active and stronger," he said.

Asked whether the meeting addressed moving forward after nearly 15 years of hostile relations, the Jamaat leader said, "Over the last 15 years, Bangladesh's foreign policy was somewhat one-sided. Now, the Bangladesh government and all of us believe that this region requires good relations with all neighboring countries. Both sides emphasised that."

Mentioning that there will be a bilateral meeting with the government tomorrow, Taher said, "The unresolved issues in bilateral relations should be concluded quickly in a favourable environment."

When asked whether the unresolved issues of 1971 were raised in the meeting, Taher said, "These matters are for the two governments to discuss. We hope the government will raise them."