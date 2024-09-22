Unity a must to ensure economic emancipation

Says Tarique Rahman

BNP Acting Chairman Tarique Rahman yesterday said unity within the nation is essential to meet the people's expectations and ensure their economic emancipation.

"Without economic emancipation, political freedom alone cannot fulfil people's expectations. Economic freedom is equally essential for meeting these expectations," he said.

The BNP leader made the remarks while virtually addressing a rally at Enayetpur Islamia High School Ground in Sirajganj.

The local unit of BNP organised the programme to commemorate the martyrs of the July mass uprisingand to pay tribute to their sacrifices.

Stating that a united nation can provide both political and economic freedom to its people, Tarique said, "There is no alternative to staying united to fulfil the aspirations of our citizens."

He said millions of people in Bangladesh have long desired to be free from autocracy, as they did not have any right, including the right to speak freely during the rule of Sheikh Hasina.

"Through immense sacrifice, the people have regained that right in a short time. However, we have only been partially successful. The BNP's movement will continue until voting rights are fully ensured," Tarique said.

He said there is still a long way to go to achieve the ultimate victory desired by the nation.

"We must secure the people's voting rights and establish an accountable government, which is why the people have engaged in movement and made significant sacrifices," the BNP leader observed.

Stating that Bangladesh is a country with immense potential, the BNP leader said it is now necessary to place special focus on enhancing regional production capabilities for the comprehensive development of the nation.

He mentioned that their party previously presented a 31-point proposal to the nation aimed at bringing qualitative changes to all aspects of governance through reforms and building a prosperous country.