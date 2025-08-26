Unite to uphold the constitution’s basic principles

Says Dr Kamal Hossain

Gono Forum Emeritus President Dr Kamal Hossain yesterday urged everyone to stay united in upholding the constitution's basic principles.

"We may have differing opinions on various matters, but we should remain united in our commitment to upholding the fundamental principles of the constitution," said Kamal, one of the framers of the constitution.

He made the remarks while speaking as the chief guest at a seminar on judicial independence and reforms, organised by the Gonotantrik Ainjibi Samity at the Bangladesh Supreme Court Bar Association.

"Whenever someone deviates from it, we can collectively intervene to stop it and take corrective action," he said, adding, "I believe that by doing so, we will uphold constitutional governance and ensure that everyone can enjoy their rightful freedom."

Kamal noted that lawyers remain divided over many provisions of the constitution, which hinder its full and effective implementation.

"This is the root cause of the cultural and systemic crisis in our governance. By disregarding the fundamental principles, we are attempting to govern the country, something that is simply not possible."

He urged everyone to identify which provisions of the constitution are not being upheld.

"Those responsible for implementing them must be held accountable, and if they fail to do so, they should be removed from their positions," said Kamal, who was the chairman of the Constitution Drafting Committee of Bangladesh and law minister from 1972 to 1973.

He said that those who hold constitutional office have taken an oath to uphold the constitution. If they "violate" that oath and deviate from their duties, the constitution itself is "undermined, constitutional governance collapses, and good governance disappears".

"What follows is what we are already witnessing: widespread corruption, the rise of destructive forces, and activities that steer the country's administration down the wrong path. This is why we are facing crisis after crisis," he said.