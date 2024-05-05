Union Parishad Bill placed in parliament

Local Government (Union Parishad) (Amendment) Bill, 2024 was placed in Parliament today with a provision to appoint administrators in Union Parishads on the expiry of five-year tenure of the elected representatives.

LGRD Minister Tajul Islam placed the Bill which was sent to the respective ministry for further examination.

The committee was asked to submit its report within seven days.

Opposition Jatiya Party Mujibul Haque Chunnu strongly opposed placing of the bill saying the provision of appointing administrator in the local government body is totally undemocratic.

The bill stated that government can appoint administrators in Union Parishads after the expiry of tenure. But the appointment will be for one time and maximum 120 days.

If it is not possible to form the elected council due to any natural calamity, the government can extend the said period by another 60 days.

In special cases of epidemics, epidemics, etc, the government can extend this period up to a reasonable time.

With the proposed change, a UP chairman will no way get scope to stay in his post after the expiry of tenure.

At present UP chairmen in some cases stay in charge on different excuses despite the expiry of tenures. But this scope will be no more.

As per the proposed law, the UP's elected body will have to sit in its first sitting within 10 days after taking oath.

In the Local Government (Union Parishad) Act, 2009, there was no timeframe set for them to sit in their maiden sitting.

The first sitting is important as the five-year tenure starts following the sitting.

The draft law said that if any chairman or any member acting as the chairman or administrator failed to handover their charge within stipulated timeframe then there will be fine not more that Tk 50,000. In the existing law it is Tk 10,000.