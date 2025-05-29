Uncertainty created as specific polls date has not been announced: Tarique

Tarique reiterated the demand that the national election be held by December

BNP Acting Chairman Tarique Rahman today came down heavily on the interim administration, saying uncertainty has been created in the state and politics as the government is yet to announce a specific date for the national election, even after 10 months in office.

This has virtually brought economic activities in the country to a standstill, he added.

He was remotely speaking at a discussion organised to commemorate BNP founder and late president Ziaur Rahman on his 44th death anniversary at the Institution of Engineers auditorium.

Tarique reiterated the demand that the national election be held by December.

"The people are ready to vote for their preferred candidates and establish an accountable government. But the interim government seems to be failing to understand the aspirations of the people."

Tarique said that although the government took charge in a special situation following a mass uprising and may be considered legitimate, it is by no means accountable.

"Due to the absence of a stable, elected government with a fixed term, the country is not receiving the desired investments. The media, citing business organisations, have reported that hundreds of industrial factories have already shut down for various reasons. Many more factories are on the verge of closure. Such instability prevails in various sectors," he said.

Acting Chairman Tarique said that the public naturally has no direct communication with the advisers, resulting in many advisers being unaware of the problems, prospects, and hardships faced by people from different classes and professions.

"Some may be trying to identify and solve people's problems by sitting in offices and reviewing files. But if all problems could be solved solely through administration-dependent file work without direct communication with the people, then surely there would be no need for political parties or politics."

He said that every political party in favour of democracy has already submitted written reform proposals to the interim government, and no political party has any major objections to the reforms.

"But, there is certainly an objection to the government's unnecessary delay in implementing the reforms."

Standing Committee members Khandaker Mosharraf Hossain, Abdul Moyeen Khan, Salahuddin Ahmed, Iqbal Hasan Mahmud Tuku, and Major (retd) Hafiz Uddin Ahmed also spoke at the event, which was virtually presided over by BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir.