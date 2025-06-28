Umama Fatema quits Students Against Discrimination

Umama Fatema, former spokesperson of the Students Against Discrimination, has officially stepped down from the platform, citing internal betrayal, political interference, and smear campaigns.

In a Facebook post late last night, she wrote, "A central council of the Students Against Discrimination movement was held the day before yesterday. With that, my formal journey with the movement ends here."

"I chose to work under this banner out of a sense of responsibility to complete the unfinished work of the July uprising, following the formation of the political party named NCP. But if this banner operated independently beyond party lines and prescriptions, it would threaten the political future of many," she added.

She alleged that attempts were made to sideline her for not aligning with party directives and that smear campaigns were launched by former allies.

"So I was subjected to immense pressure, both online and offline, to stop working under this banner. I took it as a challenge and tried to keep the banner active out of goodwill. I have nothing more to say about what followed."

"These so-called comrades treat people like tissue paper—discarding them as soon as they are no longer needed," she wrote.

"After witnessing a major event like the July uprising, seeing everything collapse in front of my eyes was heartbreaking."

"After that, I discussed with my friends and well-wishers, I decided to step away from this banner. Though I didn't resign formally, I effectively cut ties with the platform around April–May and focused on the 'Empowering Our Fighters' initiative," she added.

Umama further said, she voted in the recent council elections in hopes of positive change but was disheartened by irregularities.

"The voter list was extremely limited, comprising mostly members of one political group... I truly wanted to see the platform succeed. But it became clear that with the way snakes have coiled themselves around it, any positive outcome is impossible," she said.

"Some candidates did have genuine intentions, and I tried to support them. But later that night, I saw that someone who hadn't even contested had been made a council member. The same old authoritarianism, posturing, and inner circle politics continue," she added.

Umama's announcement comes just two days after a new committee was formed.

Rashidul Islam (Rifat Rashid) was elected president, with Md Enamul Hasan as general secretary. Muinul Islam was appointed organisational secretary, and Cynthia Jaheen Ayesha named the new spokesperson.