Tyres burnt on Dhaka-Mymensingh railway tracks in Joydebpur

Politics
Star Digital Report
Mon Nov 6, 2023 01:58 PM
Last update on: Mon Nov 6, 2023 02:03 PM

Star Digital Report
Mon Nov 6, 2023 01:58 PM Last update on: Mon Nov 6, 2023 02:03 PM
Photo: Collected

Unidentified miscreants allegedly burnt tyres on the railway tracks on the Dhaka-Mymensingh route early on the second day of the two-day countrywide blockade called by BNP and Jamaat-e-Islami.

The incident took place near Dhirashram station on the south side of Joydebpur Junction in Gazipur around 7:30am, Station Master of Joydebpur Railway Junction Md Hanif Mia told The Daily.

The tyres burnt out on their own and there was no disruption to rail operations, the station master said.

