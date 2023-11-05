Two vehicles torched in Chattogram, Gazipur

A bus and a lorry were torched in Chattogram and Gazipur respectively early today.

A bus was torched by unidentified arsonists in Chattogram' Patenga area ahead of the daylong hartal called by BNP protesting the arrest of BNP's standing committee member Amir Khasru Mahmud Chowdhury.

The incident took place around 4:40am at Gumpara of Katghar under Patenga Police Station, police said.

Aftab Hossain, officer-in-charge (OC) of Patenga Police Station, told The Daily Star, "The bus was waiting there to pick up RMG workers. Parking the bus beside the road, the driver went to a nearby mosque for Fazr prayers.

"A group appeared on the scene in a CNG-run auto-rickshaw, poured petrol on th bus and set it on fire right in front of some garments workers and left the spot. Police doused the blaze within 20 minutes," he added.

No one has been arrested in this connection.

In Gazipur, unidentified people set a lorry on fire in Mogarkhal area of Bhogra bypass around 6:00am.

According to the police, the arsonists threw petrol on a lorry bound for Chattogram and set it on fire.

Basan police rushed to the spot and extinguished the fire, locals said.

Talking to The Daily Star, OC of Basan Police Station Md Ibrahim said a drive was underway to arrest the arsonists.

BNP and its like-minded parties announced a two-day countrywide blockade starting today, demanding the resignation of the AL government and that the general election be held under a neutral interim government.