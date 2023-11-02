Two trucks torched, vehicles vandalised in Narayanganj

7 BNP men, including two with bullet wounds, arrested

Two trucked were torched and a number of vehicles were vandalised in Narayanganj today, on the third day of the countrywide blockade declared by BNP and Jamaat.

Rupganj and Siddhirganj police detained seven members of BNP and its youth organisation Jatiyatabadi Jubo Dal in connection with the incidents.

Four persons were detained while torching a covered van and a truck in Rupganj upazila of Narayanganj around 6:15am, our Narayanganj correspondent reports quoting police.

Confirming the incident, Senior Assistant Superintendent of Police Abir Hossain said a group of BNP men blocked the Asian Highway (Dhaka bypass) in the Nalpathar area by setting fire on tyres and vandalised some vehicles.

They also torched a covered van and a truck, the police official said.

Police rushed to the spot and fired shotgun bullets to disperse them, he added.

Locals and police then put out the fire, Abir Hossain said.

"The front portion of the two trucks was burnt. Four men were detained from the spot who identified them as BNP's student body JCD's former leaders. Among them, two suffered bullet wounds. After detention police provided them first aid," said the police official.

Photo: Collected

Detained JCD men are the followers of former president of BNP's district unit Kazi Moniruzzaman, said a police source.

But police didn't reveal the name to the detainees.

In another incident, three people were detained in Shimrail area of Siddhirganj Police Station when they blocked the Dhaka-Chattogram highway by setting fire on tyres at three points around 7:00am.

They vandalised a number of vehicles there.

On information police rushed to the scene and detained three attackers, including TH Tofa, former joint convenor of Siddhirganj unit of BNP, said OC of Siddhirganj Police Station Golam Mostofa.

Police are on high alert at every important place of the district. Rab and BGB are patrolling the roads and highways too, said Additional Superintended of Police Chailau Marma.