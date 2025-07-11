Two Jubo Dal leaders expelled over Mitford murder

BNP’s youth org urges legal action

The Bangladesh Jatiyatabadi Jubo Dal has expelled two of its leaders over their alleged involvement in the murder of a businessman Mohammad Sohag, who was hacked and beaten to death in broad daylight in front of Sir Salimullah Medical College and Hospital in the capital.

They are Rajjob Ali Pintu, assistant secretary for climate affairs of the Jubo Dal central executive committee, and Sabah Karim Laki, joint convener of Dhaka South Jubo Dal.

Their primary memberships and their posts have been revoked, following a case filed by the victim's family, said the party in a statement today.

It added that the party will not take any responsibility for any misconduct by the expelled leaders. All Jubo Dal leaders and activists have been instructed not to maintain any organisational ties with them.

The party also said that law enforcement agencies have been strongly urged to take necessary legal action in this regard without showing any leniency.