Two Jubo Dal leaders expelled in Kurigram

Two Jubo Dal leaders from Kurigram have been expelled from the party for violating party discipline.

A press release signed by Nurul Islam Sohel, central office secretary of Jatiyatabadi Jubo Dal confirmed their expulsion today.

The expelled leaders are Md Noor Jamal Haque, convener of Nageshwari Upazila unit Juba Dal and Md Atiqur Rahman Lebu, member secretary of Upazila unit Juba Dal.

The notification also stated that the party will not be held responsible for the actions of the expelled leaders. Furthermore, party leaders and members have been directed not to engage with them in any capacity.