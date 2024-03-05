Two-day SCBA election from tomorrow

The two-day annual election of the Supreme Court Bar Association is set to start from tomorrow.

SCBA Secretary Md Abdun Nur Dulal recently told The Daily Star that a total of 7,883 lawyers have registered their names as voters to elect candidates for its 14 posts.

Voting will take place from 10:00am to 5:00pm with an hour lunch break, he said.

SCBA sources said the main contest will take place between ruling Awami League-backed Bangabandhu Awami Ainjibi Parishad and pro-BNP Bangladesh Jatiyatabadi Ainjibi Oikya Panel.

Senior lawyers Abu Sayeed Sagor and Shah Monjurul Hoque are contesting for the posts of president and secretary respectively from Bangabandhu Awami Ainjibi Parishad, Advocate Dulal, a leader of this panel, said.

Meanwhile, Senior lawyers and former SCBA Secretaries AM Mahbub Uddin Khokon and Md Ruhul Qudus Kazal are contesting for the posts of president and secretary respectively from Bangladesh Jatiotabadi Ainjibi Oikya Panel.

Besides, Senior lawyers MK Rahman and Md Eunus Ali Akond are contesting as independent candidates for the post of SCBA president.

At the same time, Advocate Nahid Sultana Juthi and Advocate Farhad Uddin Ahmed Bhuiyan are contesting as Independent candidates for the post of SCBA secretary, SCBA's Administrative Officer Md Rabiul Hassan told The Daily Star.

Meanwhile, BNP's Legal Affairs Secretary Barrister Kayser Kamal has told this correspondent that Bangladesh Jatiyatabadi Ainjibi Oikay Panel will participate the SCBA election this year in protest against the "irregularities including vote rigging taking place in last two SCBA elections".

In last year's one-sided election Bangabandhu Awami Ainjibi Parishad won all posts of the SCBA.

Pro-BNP lawyers didn't cast their votes, demanding cancellation of what they said was a "farce of an election".