Two BNP men held for anti- polls campaign

Police yesterday arrested two BNP men -- including its Chattogram city unit senior joint convener MA Aziz -- in the port city's Kalshi Dighir Par area on the charge of attempting to foil the January 7 election.

The other arrestee -- Arifur Rahman -- is a leader of the metropolitan unit of Jubo Dal, said police and party insiders.

Police said both the leaders are already accused in sabotage cases filed with Bandar Police Station in April.

Officer-in-Charge Manzur Kader Mazumdar told The Daily Star, "The two BNP men were distributing anti-election leaflets among people."

Condemning the arrests, Chattogram city unit BNP said police arrested them as part of a conspiracy of the ruling party to seize power again.

In a press release, signed by former office secretary Idris Ali, BNP said top leaders of Chattogram BNP demanded withdrawal of "false" cases against their party activists and their immediate release.