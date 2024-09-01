‘Turn them in to police’

Says Fakhrul about those who extort in name of BNP

Claiming his party does not harbour extortionists, BNP Secretary General Mirza Fahrul Islam Alamgir yesterday urged people to hand over those to police if someone demands extortion in the name of BNP.

"If anyone in your area demands extortion money in the name of BNP, capture him first and then hand over him to police," he said at a gathering before distributing relief among flood-affected people in Chhoto Sharifpur area under Lalmai upazila in Cumilla.

"BNP will not take any responsibility for such heinous acts," he said, adding that extortion reports against party men published in different media outlets are tarnishing the image of BNP.

Fakhrul claimed that a vested quarter is trying to tarnish the victory achieved through the student-people uprising.

"So, the people across the country have to remain cautious and alert against such moves," he added.

The BNP secretary general once again said his party would give the interim government a "logical time" to create an atmosphere for holding a free and fair.

"The interim government has only sworn in 20-22 days ago. We're holding discussions with the government. They are trying to create a conducive environment to hold a fair national polls. We have to give them time…. If we can hold a good election and can hand over power to the government elected by the people, the trust of the people in government mechanism will return," he said.

BNP chairperson's adviser and former lawmaker Md Monirul Haque Chowdhury presided over the function.