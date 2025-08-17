A tug of war over ‘plough’ symbol

JP factions seek EC recognition after council, injunctions

The two factions of the Jatiya Party -- one led by GM Quader after the lifting of injunctions against him, and the other by Anisul Islam Mahmud following the party's council -- are locked in a dispute over control of the party.

Both sides have approached the Election Commission to claim legitimacy and the right to use the party's "plough" symbol.

After holding the council and forming a new committee, Anisul's faction amended the party constitution and sought the EC's recognition, including the party's registration and symbol. GM Quader, however, informed the EC that the council and committee were illegal.

According to sources, following the party's 10th council under Anisul, a letter was submitted to the EC secretary with details of the newly elected leadership. The letter stated that the controversial clause 20/1/a of the JP constitution, which gave the chairman absolute power, had been annulled.

The amendment requires presidium approval before expelling or relieving any central member or dissolving district bodies, and even if the chairman takes such action, it must be approved at a presidium meeting.

On August 10, a day after the council, the list of the top four leaders of the new committee was submitted to the EC. The faction, claiming itself as the party's mainstream, argued that only its committee had the legal right to the plough symbol. They also said they would send a legal notice to GM Quader to hand over the party office and funds and refrain from using registration number 12.

Meanwhile, GM Quader's faction submitted a letter to the EC, citing clauses of the party constitution that they argued made the council illegal. They said those who convened it had been relieved from the party and that only the chairman has the authority to call a council.

Led by JP secretary general Shameem Haidar Patwary, Quader's faction told reporters on Thursday that no one other than GM Quader could use the plough symbol or claim the chairmanship. He made the remarks after meeting Chief Election Commissioner AMM Nasir Uddin at Nirbachan Bhaban.

Patwary said under section 20(Kha) of the party charter, only the chairman can appoint an acting chairman. "There is no alternative provision. The appointment of an acting chairman by anyone else is completely illegal. Moreover, those appointed were already expelled," he said.

He also noted that the timing and venue of presidium or council meetings must be set with the chairman's consent and chaired by him, making the rival council invalid. He alleged that no EC representative was present at the council, questioning how expelled members could organise or join it without reinstatement.

On August 9, Anisul's faction held JP's 10th council in Gulshan, electing Anisul as chairman, Mujibul Haque as executive chairman, Kazi Firoz Rashid as senior co-chairman, and Ruhul Amin Hawlader as secretary general. Earlier, GM Quader had expelled them from party positions and membership.

In response, Anisul and 10 leaders filed a case with Dhaka First Joint District Judge's Court against Quader and joint office secretary Mahmud Alam. The court imposed a temporary injunction on the organisational activities of both sides until August 12.

During the injunction, Anisul's faction held the council and formed a committee. On August 11, the court transferred the case to the Sixth Joint District Judge's Court. The next day, the judge allowed the complainants to withdraw it, lifting the injunction on GM Quader.

Asked why they withdrew the case, Mujibul told The Daily Star: "He [GM Quader] is no longer the chairman of Jatiya Party. We formed a new committee through the council -- why would the case remain? If the case remains, that means he is accepted as chairman."