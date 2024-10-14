Try AL under the very laws it enacted

Urges Jamaat chief

Jamaat-e-Islami Ameer Shafiqur Rahman yesterday called for the trial of the Awami League under the black laws that were enacted during the rule of the AL regime.

Regarding the trials of the killings during the uprising, he said, "Justice must be established as soon as possible to ensure that they [Awami League] get what they truly deserve."

He made the remarks at the Rukun (member) conference of Jamaat, Dhaka north, held at the Bangladesh-China Friendship Conference Centre in Sher-e-Bangla Nagar.

The party's Dhaka north unit organised the event.

The ameer said, "We don't want injustice for anyone or oppression. They [Awami League] must be judged by the same black laws they enacted over the years. They should get their rightful dues... ."

Shafiqur added that the AL has a history of banning parties.

"When they established the one-party, Baksal system, they banned not only other parties but also their own party. This time, with Allah's help, the people have banned their party."

"No terrorists greater than the Awami League have ever been born."

"They were involved in terrorism. We will not engage in terrorism. We hate terrorism. We have assured the nation that we will not take the law into our own hands for revenge against terrorism. We will not oppress people as they did. We will seek justice for the oppression through the existing legal framework," he added.

Addressing the party leaders and activists, the Jamaat leader said, "We want to build a united nation in the future. Therefore, we must demonstrate immense patience."

The Jamaat ameer accused that the "AL has executed the top Jamaat leaders through judicial killings".

He said, "All the murderers, from October 28, 2006, to August 5, 2024, must be tried. However, those involved in recent mass killings during the uprising must be tried first."

The conference was presided over by Jamaat's Dhaka north unit Ameer Mohammad Selim Uddin.