Trouble in JP bastion

Anisul to face tough competition from AL’s independent candidate

Chattogram-5 (Hathazari) constituency is known as a stronghold of Jatiyo Party as its co-chairman Anisul Islam Mahmud has won six times from this seat.

But in the upcoming polls, Anisul is going to face a tough competition as a ruling party leader is contesting from this seat.

Moreover, many AL grassroots are supporting the independent candidate.

A faction, backed by district (north) AL president MA Salam, is campaigning openly for independent candidate Shahjahan Chowdhury, former president of Chittagong University unit Chhatra League.

Locals say for the first time in the last 15 years, former minister Anisul will have a tough race.

"The incumbent MP failed to develop Hathazari like its surrounding areas. So, we are supporting the Awami League candidate to bring about the needed changes," said Sohrab Hossain Noman, secretary of Hathazari upazila AL.

He claimed that they did not get instruction from the AL high command to support the JP candidate.

However, another group of the ruling party is supporting Anisul and campaigning for him.

Monjurul Alam Chowdhury, former member of the district (north) AL, said they are campaigning for the JP candidate as per direction of the prime minister.

During a recent visit to the area, this correspondent saw electioneering was going on in full swing.

At least 10 voters of the constituency this newspaper spoke to said Hathazari is deprived of development compared to other constituencies.

"The current MP seldom comes to Hathazari as he mostly stays in the capital to look after his business. We want a full-time parliamentarian from this seat," said Jamir Uddin, a voter from North Madarsa union.

Wahidul Islam Riad, a voter and vice president of the Chattogram north district unit Chhatra League, said neighbouring constituencies like Raozan and Fatikchhari had many development projects, including technical institutes and model mosques, over the years.

But the MP of this seat failed to select land for these projects, he alleged.

Independent candidate Shahjahan Chowdhury recently at a campaign in the North Fatehabad area also alleged that Hathazari remained underdeveloped due to an "incompetent" person.

Contacted, Anisul said he was not worried about the independent candidate.

"Elections will be competitive if more candidates contest polls. I hope voters will give me another chance to develop Hathazari," he added.