Transfers not enough to punish cops who killed students

Sarjis tells Rangpur rally

Merely transferring the police personnel for their alleged misconducts, including killing students during the July uprising, is hardly enough punishment, said Sarjis Alam, a central coordinator of the Anti-Discrimination Student Movement, today.

Sarjis was speaking at a gathering in Rangpur, marking the sixth anniversary of Rangpur Metropolitan Police.

Referring to the death of Abu Sayed, a student of Begum Rokeya University, Rangpur, in police firing on July 16, Sarjis called for accountability under the country's legal system for the officers responsible.

Abu Sayed, a student at BRUR's English department, is remembered as the first martyr of the student-led mass uprising, which escalated nationwide, culminating in the fall of Sheikh Hasina's government on August 5.

"Some police officers continue to act on behalf of certain political factions and party, ignoring the trust deficit created by recent events," he also said.

He stressed that without proper punitive measures, Bangladesh could see larger uprisings and more bloodshed in future.

He also expressed concerns regarding alleged financial exploitation of police through false cases, and disappointment over the continuous cycle of exploitation by the governance system that had allowed one party to rule, while oppressing others.

"This is not the Bangladesh the martyrs like Abu Sayed envisioned and gave their lives for," he added.

Amid the widespread protest of Jatiyo Party leaders and activists, Sarjis visited Rangpur today, accompanied by Inspector General of Police Md Moinul Islam, and attended a couple of meetings and offered prayers at Abu Sayed's grave.

On October 14, JP officially declared Sarjis and Hasnat Abdullah, both coordinators of the student movement, "unwelcome" in Rangpur for their comment to exclude the party from the national dialogue.

JP leaders and activists staged agitations in different areas of Rangpur protesting Sarjis's visit to the city today.