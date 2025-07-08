Times aren’t going well right now, but better days are coming: Fakhrul

Many are feeling down but I have always been an optimistic person, he says

BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir said that times aren't going very well right now, and many people are feeling worried, but he expressed hope that better days will come.

"Times aren't going well right now; many people are saying many things. Many are feeling down. I have always been an optimistic person. I'm quite aged now, but I've always been an optimistic person. I believe good times will come after this. Even better times will come," said Fakhrul.

The BNP leader made the remarks this evening while addressing the closing ceremony of a debate competition, organised by The Bangladesh Dialogue, titled "Civil Discourse Nationals 2025" at an auditorium of Bangla Academy in Dhaka.

Fakhrul also said, "The generation gap is quite wide. It takes me time to understand them. I think maybe it also takes time for them to understand us. That's why some political problems are now emerging. If we could at least bring this to one place, perhaps many of these problems would be resolved."

"We have very little familiarity with Gen-Z. That needs to be increased. Also, the mindset in Dhaka is not the same as the mindset in Thakurgaon. This gap needs to be bridged. Otherwise, the generation, the strength, the army we want to build — the army that will transform my Bangladesh — we won't be able to reach that point."

The BNP leader expressed hope that the youth will play a strong role in the future of the country, saying, "Our young people are becoming far more capable than us, and they will be able to play an even greater role in this country in the future. But, there are arguments, there are debates, and differences of opinion. We believe in liberal democracy. We believe that I must have the freedom to speak, and you must also have the freedom to speak — and this is true democracy."