Time for sweet-talking the govt is over: JPPP

Jatiyo Party Parliamentary Party (JPPP) yesterday instructed all party MPs to stop sweet-talking the Awami League government in parliament or showering it with praise, the way they did in the previous two parliaments.

Instead, JPPP has asked its MPs to strongly play the role of opposition by raising their voices in the House in favour of the public and the country, meeting sources told The Daily Star.

The meeting was held at the office of the deputy leader of the opposition and Jatiyo Party chairman GM Quader at the Jatiya Sangsad Bhaban.

JP was labelled as a "domestic opposition party" during the 10th and 11th parliaments, as its MPs used to flatter Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and her government during their speeches in the House.

At the JPPP meeting, 10 out of 11 JP MPs were present, with GM Quader in the chair, meeting sources said.

"It was decided that JP would play its due role in parliament as an opposition party. We will have to say what is necessary in parliament for the sake of the country and its people," a JP lawmaker, who was present at the meeting, told this correspondent.

Some JP lawmakers used to flatter the prime minister and her government while delivering their speeches in the House during the 2014 and 2018 parliaments, which made people laugh, he said.

The JP chairman instructed all not to repeat such practices, another JP MP said.

The JP lawmakers also discussed the reasons behind the party's debacle in the January 7 polls.

Some MPs argued that the administration betrayed JP candidates in different constituencies and didn't cooperate with them.

JP had contested a total of 265 seats in the 12th parliamentary election. As part of the understanding, AL withdrew their candidates from 26 of the 265 seats.

In the meeting, GM Quader, Anisul Islam Mahmud, and Mujibul Haque Chunnu were elected as the parliament's opposition leader, deputy leader, and chief whip, respectively.

A letter will be sent to Speaker Shirin Sharmin Chaudhury, informing her of the decision.