This time our fight is against corruption

Says Jamaat ameer at Suhrawardy Udyan rally

Jamaat Ameer Shafiqur Rahman speaks while seated on the stage floor, after having collapsed twice while addressing the rally. Photo: Palash Khan/Star

If MPs are elected from Jamaat and form the government, no MP or minister will take government plots or ride tax-free vehicles. — Shafiqur Rahman, chief of Jamaat-e-Islami

From its mammoth rally in Dhaka yesterday, the Jamaat-e-Islami vowed to wage war on corruption if it gets the people's mandate in the next general election.

"What will a future Bangladesh be like? I say there will be another fight. One battle has been fought against fascism. There will be another fight against corruption," Jamaat Ameer Shafiqur Rahman said at the rally.

Tens of thousands of supporters turn up for Bangladesh Jamaat-e-Islami’s national rally at the Suhrawardy Udyan held yesterday to press home the party’s seven-point demand. Photo: Palash Khan/Star

"We will do whatever necessary and win that fight collectively by uniting the strength of the youth," he said.

Seen as a display of its strength, it was Jamaat's first-ever "National Rally" at the historic Suhrawardy Udyan since independence.

The party organised the programme to press for a seven-point demand that includes a level playing field for a free, fair, neutral, and peaceful election.

The other demands include the trial of perpetrators behind all incidents of genocide, implementation of basic reforms, the July Charter and Declaration, rehabilitation of families of those martyred or injured in the July uprising, holding national elections under a proportional representation system, and ensuring the voting rights of over one crore expatriates.

Thousands of Jamaat supporters from different parts of the country gathered at the rally venue. They came in processions with banners in their hands and chanted slogans. Many came in buses, launches and trains, with some arriving the night before. The gathering spilt over to surrounding roads and Ramna Park. Volunteers were deployed to control the crowd so that vehicular movement can remain manageable.

Speaking to The Daily Star, several Jamaat leaders said the rally marks a turning point for the party as it prepares for the 13th parliamentary election slated for next year.

Following the fall of the Awami League government on August 5 last year, many parties, including the BNP and Islami Andolan, held large rallies. Jamaat had staged only one rally at Purana Paltan, demanding the release of its leader ATM Azharul Islam. Azharul had been sentenced to death for crimes against humanity during the 1971 Liberation War, but was later acquitted.

The rally began at 9:40am with a cultural function. The main session started at 2:00pm with the recitation from the holy Quran.

Shafiqur, in his mid-60s, collapsed twice during his speech. He first fell around 5:20pm but got back up and resumed speaking.

"I was saying that we, together with all, will build a Bangladesh free from corruption. We pledge that if Bangladesh Jamaat-e-Islami forms the government with Allah's kindness and people's love …," he said before collapsing again.

Shafiqur then continued the speech seated, as doctors monitored his condition.

"If Jamaat MPs are elected and form the government, no MP or minister will take government plots or ride tax-free vehicles. They will not handle public money personally. Any funds must be reported to all 180 million citizens.

"We will not carry out or tolerate acts of corruption or extortion. This is the Bangladesh we want," he added.

"Even though my body did not cooperate, it was Allah's will that I could still speak. I want to say that our struggle is not for a specific class of people. I stand for street cleaners, tea garden workers, rickshaw pullers, and farmers," he said.

Shafiqur demanded justice for all political killings, including the October 28, 2006, incidents, the Paltan killings, Shapla Chattar killings, the Pilkhana carnage, and the 2024 killings.

"There will be no stability unless justice is ensured. These people did not die for nothing," he said.

The Jamaat chief criticised the existing state system, saying, "If the old system remains, why did they give their lives? Bring them back if you can. You can't. So, we need a new system and a new Bangladesh."

Shafiqur was later rushed to a hospital. A Jamaat leader, later in a text message, told this newspaper that Shafiqur's blood pressure and sugar levels were normal.

Jamaat Secretary General Mia Golam Parwar said the turnout was a response to years of repression. "Jamaat is the most oppressed political group in Bangladesh," he said.

He urged party activists to ensure the safety of all religious communities during festivals.

Calling for unity based on the holy Quran and Sunnah, he encouraged the youth to vote for the Jamaat to establish a welfare-oriented Islamic state.

Jamaat leader Azharul demanded justice for the 10 executed Jamaat leaders.

"I was sentenced to death, but Allah saved me," said Azharul, who spent 14 years in prison. "Our leaders were punished for demanding Islamic rule."

He added that only Allah's law can bring real change to Bangladesh.

Jamaat Nayeb-e-Ameer Syed Abdullah Mohammad Taher said the Jamaat opposes all forms of terrorism. "There is no place for extremism in Islam," he said.

"Militancy will not rise in Bangladesh, whether Islamic or political. Jamaat will resist it, if necessary," he added.

Taher said the Awami League is "gone case" and has no future. "They are irrelevant now," he said.

Speaking on reforms, he said that some parties support it in principle but resist during meetings. "Reform benefits everyone. Those who oppose it have hidden motives."

He urged the government to formulate the July Charter and Declaration soon.

Supporting a proportional representation system, Taher said, "Under PR, no one can seize the centre. Votes cannot be bought with money. That's why those with bad intentions oppose it.

"Some ask how these reforms will be legal. They say it will be done by the next parliament. Does that mean they are sure they will win? Or are they planning to seize control?"

He said such rhetoric confuses the public. "Jamaat wants the people to win the election. Those the people vote for should win. InshaAllah, the pro-Bangladesh forces will triumph."

The rally was attended by leaders of various parties, including the National Citizen Party, Gono Odikhar Parishad, Hefajat-e-Islam and Islami Andolan Bangladesh. The BNP said it was not invited, but a Jamaat leader claimed to have invited all parties, including the BNP.

Nearly 6,000 uniformed volunteers were deployed at 20 points across the venue. Fifteen medical booths were set up with beds, doctors, emergency medicines and ambulances.

[Our Dhaka University Correspondent Mahathir Mohammed also contributed to this report]