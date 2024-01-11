Time to move on to a new game: Quader

Awami League General Secretary Obaidul Quader yesterday said as the game of elections is over now, a new game will start against communalism, militancy, arson terrorism, and corruption.

He came up with the warning while speaking at a public rally at Suhrawardy Udyan in the capital.

Awami League arranged the rally marking the Homecoming Day of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman.

AL President Sheikh Hasina presided over the rally.

Claiming BNP's future is only dark because of its political mistakes, Quader said, "The game of polls ended on January 7. BNP is a fake party. Its programmes, leaders and one-point movement are fake... their (BNP) future is only dark."

Remembering Bangabandhu's homecoming on January 10, 1972, Quader said Bangladesh's independence resulted from his sacrifice.

Bangabandhu placed Bangladesh on the world map, Quader also said.

He said Sheikh Hasina is the architect of Bangladesh's transformation and carrier of Bangabandhu's dream.

"She is the sun of the east and our beacon of hope. She is the symbol of our extreme courage and bravery," Quader said.