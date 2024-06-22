Thwart conspiracy against development, democracy, PM urges AL

Prime Minster and Awami League President Sheikh Hasina today urged her party men to remain prepared to thwart any kind of conspiracy against the country's continued development and democracy.

"Anti-liberation communal groups and anti-democracy and anti-development domestic and foreign evil forces are still hatching conspiracies in various ways," she said.

"I call upon the leaders and workers at all levels of the party to be ready to protect the continuity of development and democracy."

The premier made the call in a message issued marking the AL's 75th founding anniversary to be observed tomorrow.

On this occasion, the AL president greeted the party leaders, workers and supporters alongside the countrymen.

She recalled that the party was established on June 23-24 in 1949 at "Rose Garden" on KM Das Lane in Dhaka and said the history of the AL is closely linked with the people's struggle for realising their rights.