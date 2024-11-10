Three more advisers sworn in

The council of advisers of interim government expanded again today with three more taking oath as advisers.

The new advisers are Mahfuj Alam, special assistant to the chief adviser, renowned filmmaker Mostofa Sarwar Farooki, and Sk Bashir Uddin, managing director of AkijBashir Group.

Mahfuj Alam held the position of special assistant to the Chief Adviser Prof Muhammad Yunus since August 29. A student of 2015-16 academic session of Dhaka University's Law Department, Mahfuj is a coordinator of the liaison committee of Anti-Discrimination Student Movement.

Sk Bashir Uddin is the managing director of Akij Bashir Group, one of the leading industrial conglomerates of the country. He is the son of Sk Akij Uddin.

Mostofa Sarwar Farooki is a renowned filmmaker. Over the decades, he has become a familiar face with his films and plays.