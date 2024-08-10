Three Jubo Dal leaders expelled

Three Jubo Dal leaders from Lalmonirhat have been expelled from the party for violating party discipline.

The Lalmonirhat District Jubo Dal confirmed their expulsion in a notice yesterday.

They are Maidul Islam Abbas, joint convener of Aditmari Upazila Jubo Dal; Shah Alam Mandol, president of Panchagram Union Jubo Dal; and Saidul Islam, senior vice president of Panchagram Jubo Dal.

Lalmonirhat District Jubo Dal President Anisur Rahman Anis said swift action was taken due to their actions against party rules during the ongoing situation of the country.

BNP's Rangpur Divisional Organising Secretary and Lalmonirhat District BNP President, Asadul Habib Dulu, said the party is working to maintain peace in the region.