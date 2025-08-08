Three death row inmates accused of sabotage plot to escape Kashimpur jail

Prison authorities say attempt foiled after discovering tools hidden in cell

Three death row inmates at Kashimpur High Security Central Jail have been accused of plotting a jailbreak.

The accused are Shahadat Hossain of Choubaria village in Tangail Sadar upazila, Roni Mohanta of Majhina village in Joypurhat's Panchbibi upazila, and Nazrul Islam Maznu of Diadanga in Kurigram's Bhurungamari upazila. All three were sentenced to death after convictions in separate criminal cases, said Md Salahuddin, officer-in-charge (OC) of Konabari Police Station.

Jailer Md Asadur Rahman filed a case in connection with the alleged plot on Thursday night, the OC confirmed.

According to the case statement, on Tuesday night a prison guard reported hearing unusual noises -- similar to metal striking a wall -- coming from cell no 12.

The next morning, jail officials searched the cell and recovered iron rods, ropes fashioned from a blanket, a belt and other items believed to be intended for use in an escape.

Confirming the incident, Jailer Asadur Rahman said the three inmates had been preparing to flee by damaging prison infrastructure.

"Legal action will be taken upon completion of the investigation," OC Salahuddin added.