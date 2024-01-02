Thousands throng Faridpur rally venue ahead of PM's arrival

Faridpur is all set to welcome Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina as she will visit the district today to attend a campaign rally ahead of the January 7 national election.

Thousands of ruling party supporters from nearby areas, including nine upazilas of Faridpur, started arriving at the Government Rajendra College rally ground in small processions since this morning, reports our local correspondent from the spot.

Hasina, also the president of Awami League, is expected to arrive at the venue at 3:00pm.

Soharab Munshi, 45, a resident of Manikdaha area under Bhanga upazila, said, "I came here at 10:00am to take a seat on the first row. I wish to see the prime minister in person."

Photo: Collected

Nazrul Islam Khan, 59, a resident of Momin Khar area of the same upazila, said, "Sheikh Hasina is coming to Faridpur after six years. We came here to see her and to listen to her speech."

The additional superintendent of police in Faridpur, Md Abdullah Bin Kalam, said, "We have heightened security measures in the city to guarantee the prime minister's safe and orderly arrival. Law enforcement personnel are doing their jobs in coordination with the members of the forces in charge of the prime minister's security."

The prime minister is expected to arrive at Faridpur Circuit House at 1:30pm, according to party sources. She will join the rally at 3:00pm after having lunch there. Following the public gathering, she will travel by road to Dhaka.