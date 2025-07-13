Those who undermine respectful politics will be rejected by people: Amir Khosru

People of Bangladesh are dreaming of building a new nation, he says

Claiming that BNP leaders and activists do not engage in disrespectful politics, BNP standing committee member Amir Khosru Mahmud Chowdhury today said BNP's politics is about respect, peace, and nation-building.

"Those who are trying to once again taint the country's politics and hinder the democratic electoral process are disrupting political tolerance. The people of Bangladesh will reject those who seek to obstruct respectful politics," Khosru said while addressing a memorial meeting as chief guest at the LGED Auditorium in Chattogram.

The BNP leader further said people of Bangladesh are dreaming of building a new nation, and BNP's politics is committed to realising that vision.

He emphasised, "Those whose speeches are filled with anxiety and disrespect are in contrast to the tolerant politics of BNP."

He added, "We in the BNP do not practice disrespectful politics. Therefore, all our leaders and activists must remain patient, be tolerant, and show respect to others' opinions even when they differ."

Expressing sorrow over what he said was desecration of photos of Ziaur Rahman and Tarique Rahman, he said, "The trend of demeaning others through speeches is not a kind of politics that will persist in Bangladesh. Those engaging in such acts do not realise what they are doing... Politics now should be about respecting others even in disagreement."

"The people of Bangladesh desire tolerance; they want to build the country anew. From farmers, workers, and businesspeople to professionals -- everyone in Bangladesh is dreaming a new vision. After Sheikh Hasina's departure, Tarique Rahman is presenting the vision that the people want to see."

The event was presided over by Chattogram Metropolitan BNP Convener Ershad Ullah.

BNP's Joint Secretary for Organisational Affairs (Chattogram Division) Mahbubur Rahman Shamim, Assistant Organisational Secretary Barrister Mir Mohammad Helal Uddin, former Metropolitan BNP general secretary Abul Hashem Bakkar, Metropolitan BNP Member Secretary Nazimur Rahman were present, among others.