Those who have no shame will sit in parliament: Gayeshwar

BNP standing committee member Gayeshwar Chandra Roy today said those who have no shame will participate in the first session of the national parliament.

"People are condemning, criticising, expressing anger. People from all professions, leaders and activists of different political parties across the country, are protesting with black flags processions on the streets since morning," Gayeshwar said this afternoon at a human chain in front of the National Press Club.

"The first session of the national parliament will start today. You do your work. Let us exercise our democratic rights to protest," he said.

Addressing Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, Gayeshwar said, "We have the right to protest. Whether you listen to us or not, that's up to you."

"...You cannot stop people by using police," he added.

BNP on January 27 announced nationwide "black flag" processions on January 30 demanding the cancellation of the " dummy parliament" and new elections under a non-partisan caretaker government.