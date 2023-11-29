Those who can’t accept Tarique as leader will join polls

Says home minister

BNP leaders, who cannot accept the leadership of the party's Acting Chairman Tarique Rahman, will take part in the upcoming election, said Home Minister Asaduzzaman Khan Kamal yesterday.

Even they (those BNP leaders) are making new political platforms, he said while addressing reporters at the secretariat. In reply to a reporter's query about whether there is a level playing field, Asaduzzaman said, "You will see whether it is there."

Asked about the imprisoned BNP leaders, he said no one has been arrested without a reason.