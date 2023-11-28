Those who cannot accept Tarique's leadership will come to polls: home boss

BNP leaders, who cannot accept the leadership of the party's Acting Chairman Tarique Rahman, will take part in the upcoming election, said Home Minister Asaduzzaman Khan Kamal today.

Even they (those BNP leaders) are making new political platforms, he said while addressing reporters at the secretariat.

When it was pointed out that the election would not be competitive without the participation of the BNP, the home boss said, "I have information that those who cannot accept Tarique Rahman as a leader, those who are having trouble accepting his leadership, they will participate in the election."

Addressing reporters, he said, "You have seen that the leadership of BNP is not liked by many of the party. That is why they are trying to participate in the election by forming new parties."

He said the BNP is spreading rumours as it knows it cannot come to power through polls with people's support.

"I can emphatically say the Election Commission will hold the election at the right time as announced," said the minister.

He said that people are already in a festive mood centring the election.

"Everyone is participating, thinking about how to make their candidates win. People are not concerned about who did not come to the polls, or who said what," said the home boss.

In reply to a reporter's query about whether there is a level playing field, Asaduzzaman said, "You will see whether it is there or not."

When asked about the imprisoned BNP leaders, the minister said that no one has been arrested without a reason.

"They (BNP leaders) took part in vandalism, set fire to buses, and burned people. We identified those who took part in these incidents, filed cases against them and arrested them," said Asaduzzaman.

When asked whether there is any threat of sabotage centring the election, he said he is not aware of such threats.

Asked about BNP's "tougher movement'", he said, "I do not know what that is. We saw that people caught them red-handed and handed them over to the police when they went to cut the train line, set fire to buses."

"The more vandalism you do, the more alienated you will be. It will bring more shame to them, not public support," he said referring to the BNP.

"This proves that the people of the country do not like violence," he said.