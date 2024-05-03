Those BNP leaders taking part in UZ polls are 'misguided': Rizvi

BNP Senior Joint Secretary General Ruhul Kabir Rizvi today criticised their party leaders for participating in the upcoming Upazila Parishad polls against the party's decisions.

He described them as misguided.

"These misguided individuals may choose to participate in the elections. The party is taking measures against them," he said.

Speaking at a press conference at BNP's Nayapaltan central office, Rizvi also warned that the opposition leaders seeking to participate in the election race under the Awami League are living in fools' paradise.

Rizvi said people will not accept the local body polls like the January 7 national election even if some misguided BNP leaders remain in the race.

On behalf of BNP, Rizvi urged opposition leaders and workers to boycott the "so-called" upazila elections.

He told BNP leaders and supporters to remain vigilant and not be swayed by the ruling party's attempts to spread fear or confusion.

Replying to a question, Rizvi said their party is expelling those leaders who are joining the upazila polls going against its decision. "Those who are going against the party decision at this moment are not the party's people... organisational action is being taken against them."