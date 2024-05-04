Those BNP leaders taking part in UZ polls are ‘misguided’

Says Rizvi, warns of action

BNP Senior Joint Secretary General Ruhul Kabir Rizvi yesterday criticised their party leaders for participating in the upcoming Upazila Parishad polls against the party's decisions.

"These misguided individuals may choose to participate in the elections. The party is taking measures against them," he said.

Speaking at a press conference at BNP's Nayapaltan office, Rizvi warned that the opposition leaders seeking to participate in the election under Awami League are living in fools' paradise. Rizvi said people will not accept the local body polls like the January 7 national election.

Rizvi urged opposition leaders and workers to boycott the "so-called" upazila elections. He told BNP leaders and supporters not to be swayed by the AL's attempts to spread fear or confusion.

Rizvi said their party is expelling those leaders who are joining the upazila polls going against its decision. "Those who are going against the party decision at this moment are not the party's people... organisational action is being taken against them."