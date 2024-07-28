‘They’re enemies of the country’

Raushan on those who destroyed state resources

Raushan Ershad, chairman of a faction of Jatiyo Party, yesterday demanded justice for the victims of recent anti-quota movement violence across the country.

She also called on the government to provide proper compensation to the families of the victims and ensure adequate medical treatment for the injured.

The former opposition leader made these remarks while speaking to reporters after visiting various damaged government establishments, including "Setu Bhaban", in the capital during the anti-quota demonstrations.

Accompanied by senior party leaders, Raushan condemned the destruction caused by armed criminals.

Those responsible for such extensive damage need to be tried under sedition laws through proper investigation, she said. "Citizens of any country cannot destroy state resources like this. Those who did are enemies of the country."

She acknowledged the valid demands of the young students and supported their cause, which she said had been addressed by the Supreme Court.

However, she added that the movement turned violent due to conspirators, resulting in the loss of many lives, including students, civilians, and law enforcement personnel.