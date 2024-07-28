They wanted to occupy Gono Bhaban: Quader

Awami League General Secretary Obaidul Quader today said miscreants had a plan to occupy the Gono Bhaban like protesters occupied Sri Lankan prime minister's office in 2022.

However, the curfew announcement derailed their plan, he added.

"Your [BNP's] brutality has crossed that of Pakistani occupational forces... A plot was there to take over the prime minister's house like [what protesters did in 2002 in] Sri Lanka. If the curfew had not been imposed, they would have tried that," said Quader while addressing a programme held at the Dhaka district Awami League office in Tejgaon.

He also said the government needed to verify whether certain individuals, including Nobel Laureate Prof Muhammad Yunus, had any connection with the quota reform protest and the recent violence.

"Dr Yunus used to oppose the country in secret. But now he is doing it openly. He is releasing statements calling upon the foreigners to intervene in [Bangladesh's] internal affairs. He demanded new elections in a media interview, ," Quader said.

The road, transport and bridges minister further noted that the army had not even fired once since its deployment.

"When Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina decided to impose curfew, the army was deployed. I challenge you, the army has not fired a single shot anywhere. But it is being propagated that we have killed thousands of people."

Mentioning the name of slain leaders Awami League members of police, Quader said the agitators killed them.

"Many people talk a lot today. 15 people were thrown from the roof. Who is responsible for these?" Quader said.

The AL leader urged international commentators to visit Bangladesh to observe the vandalism firsthand instead of issuing statements from abroad.

"Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina is not shedding crocodile tears; she is visiting hospitals and looking after the injured out of humanitarian concern.

"In contrast, BNP and Jamaat men are only issuing statements. They have no connection with the people," he added.

Awami League Presidium member Abdur Razzaque, Kamrul Islam, Organizational Secretary Mirza Azam, and other leaders of the Central Awami League and Dhaka District Awami League were also present at the event.