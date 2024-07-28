Politics
Star Digital Report
Sun Jul 28, 2024 08:55 PM
Last update on: Sun Jul 28, 2024 09:55 PM

Most Viewed

Politics

They wanted to occupy Gono Bhaban: Quader

Star Digital Report
Sun Jul 28, 2024 08:55 PM Last update on: Sun Jul 28, 2024 09:55 PM
conspiracy to occupy Gono Bhaban
File photo

Awami League General Secretary Obaidul Quader today said miscreants had a plan to occupy the Gono Bhaban like protesters occupied Sri Lankan prime minister's office in 2022.

However, the curfew announcement derailed their plan, he added.

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

"Your [BNP's] brutality has crossed that of Pakistani occupational forces... A plot was there to take over the prime minister's house like [what protesters did in 2002 in] Sri Lanka. If the curfew had not been imposed, they would have tried that," said Quader while addressing a programme held at the Dhaka district Awami League office in Tejgaon.

He also said the government needed to verify whether certain individuals, including Nobel Laureate Prof Muhammad Yunus, had any connection with the quota reform protest and the recent violence.

"Dr Yunus used to oppose the country in secret. But now he is doing it openly. He is releasing statements calling upon the foreigners to intervene in [Bangladesh's] internal affairs. He demanded new elections in a media interview, ," Quader said.

The road, transport and bridges minister further noted that the army had not even fired once since its deployment.

"When Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina decided to impose curfew, the army was deployed. I challenge you, the army has not fired a single shot anywhere. But it is being propagated that we have killed thousands of people."

Mentioning the name of slain leaders Awami League members of police, Quader said the agitators killed them.

"Many people talk a lot today. 15 people were thrown from the roof. Who is responsible for these?" Quader said.

The AL leader urged international commentators to visit Bangladesh to observe the vandalism firsthand instead of issuing statements from abroad.

"Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina is not shedding crocodile tears; she is visiting hospitals and looking after the injured out of humanitarian concern.

"In contrast, BNP and Jamaat men are only issuing statements. They have no connection with the people," he added.

Awami League Presidium member Abdur Razzaque, Kamrul Islam, Organizational Secretary Mirza Azam, and other leaders of the Central Awami League and Dhaka District Awami League were also present at the event.

Related topic:
quota protest violenceObaidul Qauder
Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy

Related News

12th national election of Bangladesh

A Potemkin election in Bangladesh?

7m ago
Traffic Jam in Bangladesh

‘Dhaka’s vehicles look so poor!’: Quader

2y ago

'Every time he wakes up, he cries out in pain'

1d ago
Obaidul Quader

BNP a big obstacle to country’s democracy, security: Quader

1y ago

Over 5,500 held in one week

2d ago
|কোটা আন্দোলন

‘আন্দোলন চলবে’, সোমবার সারাদেশে বৈষম্যবিরোধী ছাত্র আন্দোলনের বিক্ষোভ

‘বৈষম্যবিরোধী ছাত্র আন্দোলনের সমন্বয়কদের তুলে নিয়ে ডিবি কার্যালয়ে জিম্মি করে অস্ত্রের মুখে স্ক্রিপ্টেড বিবৃতি দিয়ে ছাত্রসমাজের দাবিগুলোর প্রতি সরকার চরম ধৃষ্টতা প্রদর্শন করেছে।’

১ ঘণ্টা আগে
|কোটা আন্দোলন

ডিবি কার্যালয় থেকে ভিডিও বার্তায় কর্মসূচি প্রত্যাহারের ঘোষণা ৬ সমন্বয়কের

২ ঘণ্টা আগে
push notification