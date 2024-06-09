‘They speak like BNP’

Quader on CPD, TIB, Sujan

Awami League General Secretary Obaidul Quader yesterday defended the provision to whiten black money saying it aims to bring undisclosed income into the mainstream economy.

The provision, which allows a person to whiten black money by submitting a 15 percent tax, has come under severe criticism from policy experts and organisations.

"It [the move] will increase money flow into the banking system. The scope to whiten black money has been kept in the budget to recover the money secretly possessed by many," said Quader while addressing a press conference at the AL central office on the capital's Bangabandhu Avenue.

Asked about the Centre for Policy Dialogue's (CPD) comment that allowing black money to be whitened contradicts AL's election manifesto, Quader said, "What CPD, TIB, or Sujan said is not our headache. They all speak in the same language as the BNP. Their actions do not match with what they say."

The AL general secretary said there is no scope for exempting punishment of illegal acts, "If someone commits a criminal offence, the perpetrators will face the music according to the existing law."

Quader expressed hope that the move will also help control inflation.

When asked about taking action against AL leaders accused of corruption, Quader said: "Provide a list of those you believe are corrupt. We will request the ACC to investigate them."