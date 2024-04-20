They knock on foreigners’ doors for everything

Hasan Mahmud on BNP

BNP's greatest political weakness is to knock on foreigners' doors for everything, said Foreign Minister and Joint General Secretary of Awami League Hashan Mahmud yesterday.

"Instead of going to the source of power in Bangladesh, if they go to the foreigners, the foreigners will not put the BNP in power," he said.

Awami League believes in the power of the people, Hasan said.

"The people voted and elected Awami League and gave them the responsibility of running the country. As a result, the speech of BNP leaders seems like a circus," he said.

He made the remarks while speaking as the chief guest at a book launching ceremony held at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

He unveiled the book "Bhubanjora Sheikh Hasinar Asankhani" written by journalist and Director General of Press Institute Bangladesh (PIB) Zafar Wazed, who was awarded the Ekushey Padak.

During the exchange of views with the journalists, the foreign minister said 285 members of Myanmar's border guard police and army who have recently taken shelter in Bangladesh have been given clearance to return via sea by a Myanmar ship.