Politics
Staff Correspondent
Sun May 26, 2024 12:00 AM
Last update on: Sun May 26, 2024 12:11 AM

Most Viewed

Politics

‘They are not real politicians’

Quader says about those involved in violence
Staff Correspondent
Sun May 26, 2024 12:00 AM Last update on: Sun May 26, 2024 12:11 AM
Obaidul Quader, Awami League, general secretary

Those involved in "violence" are miscreants and must be punished for the sake of national interest, said Awami League General Secretary Obaidul Quader yesterday.

"Those involved in beating police and Ansar members to death in broad daylight, and attacking the residence of the chief justice and journalists are not real politicians," he said.

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

Quader said this after laying wreaths at the grave of Kazi Nazrul Islam near Dhaka University.

"We have no agenda to send political leaders and activists to jail. Individuals involved in arson and arms trading are subject to legal action and imprisonment based on severity of their offenses."

Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy
ঘূর্ণিঝড়
|আবহাওয়া

ঘূর্ণিঝড়ে রূপ নিয়েছে গভীর নিম্নচাপ, বাড়ল সংকেত

তিন নম্বর স্থানীয় সতর্ক সংকেত নামিয়ে মোংলা ও পায়রা সমুদ্রবন্দরকে সাত নম্বর এবং চট্টগ্রাম ও কক্সবাজার সমুদ্রবন্দরকে ছয় নম্বর বিপদ সংকেত দেখাতে বলা হয়েছে।

৩ ঘণ্টা আগে
|বাংলাদেশ

হঠাৎ বন্ধ মেট্রোরেল, দেড় ঘণ্টা পর চালু

৪ ঘণ্টা আগে
push notification