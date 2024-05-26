‘They are not real politicians’

Quader says about those involved in violence

Those involved in "violence" are miscreants and must be punished for the sake of national interest, said Awami League General Secretary Obaidul Quader yesterday.

"Those involved in beating police and Ansar members to death in broad daylight, and attacking the residence of the chief justice and journalists are not real politicians," he said.

Quader said this after laying wreaths at the grave of Kazi Nazrul Islam near Dhaka University.

"We have no agenda to send political leaders and activists to jail. Individuals involved in arson and arms trading are subject to legal action and imprisonment based on severity of their offenses."