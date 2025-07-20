There are allies of autocracy within the administration: Nahid

NCP to hold rally at Ctg's Biplob Udyan at 6pm

Nahid Islam, convener of the National Citizen Party (NCP), has said that allies of autocracy still exist within various parts of the administration.

He made the remarks around 10:30am today while speaking to families of the July movement martyrs at Hotel Saikat on Station Road in Chattogram.

"We are travelling across the country and meeting the families of the martyrs. Almost all of them share similar struggles. In some places, the issues are fewer and the support has somewhat reached them (affected families), or at least inquiries have been made," Nahid said.

"When we were in government, we tried to take various initiatives for them and exerted pressure where necessary. However, we see that many of those initiatives did not reach the grassroots level, or are still facing delays and complications. There are still many allies of autocracy embedded within the administration. We hear repeated complaints that martyr families are not receiving the respect they deserve," he said.

He further said, "We haven't come to you as a political party. We were part of the uprising, and your family members stood with us. From that perspective, we consider you part of our extended family, beyond any party affiliation. We believe the martyrs did not belong to any one party. They belonged to the whole nation and sacrificed their lives for the country," Nahid said.

Nahid said the party is visiting various regions to listen to people's voices.

"We have launched a Martyrs' Welfare and Injured Support Cell under our party. Through it, we are trying our best from our side. We are collecting contact information everywhere we go, and we're working through local organisations. We continue to uphold the political declaration or charter of the July movement, and we plan to organise a major programme in Dhaka on August 3 to demand the government formally recognise and issue this charter. The government has said it may be released by August 5."

Families of the martyrs from Chattogram and several central and local NCP leaders were present during the event.

Later, around 11:30am, the NCP delegation departed from Chattogram for Rangamati.

From there, they will travel through Kaptai, holding roadside meetings, before heading to the main rally at Biplob Udyan.

Rally at Biplob Udyan

As part of the nationwide "July March" programme, NCP will hold a rally in Chattogram city this afternoon.

The march will begin at 3:30pm from Bahaddarhat and proceed through Muradpur and Gate No 2, ending at Biplob Udyan. A rally is scheduled to be held there at 6:00pm.

Md Rafsan, Chattogram district organiser of NCP, said party leaders and activists will gather at Bahaddarhat in the afternoon. The march will commence from there after welcoming central leaders.

Meanwhile, police and law enforcement agencies have tightened security across Chattogram city in anticipation of the event