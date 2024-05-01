Their hands are stained with workers' blood: Quader on BNP

Awami League General Secretary and Road Transport and Bridges Minister Obaidul Quader today said BNP's hands are stained with workers' blood.

"They (BNP leaders) do not have the strength of waging movement. Movement requires people. People are not with them. The blood stain of August 15 and August 21 on their hands. The stain of labours' blood is on their hands...," he said.

He was addressing a discussion organised by Jatiya Sramik League in front of party's central office at Bangabandhu Avenue marking May Day.

Quader said the people of this country will not forgive those who had closed the Adamjee Jute Mills. Sheikh Hasina is a worker-friendly prime minister as she raised minimum wages of labourers to Tk 12,500, he added.

He also called upon the workers to be united.

An evil force, he said, is hatching conspiracy to destroy the garment industry by instigating its workers. "Everyone should be united to face the conspiracy in the greater interest of the nation," he said.

Awami League does not want to break BNP, he said, adding that BNP itself is responsible for breaking the party.