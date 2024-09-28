The sooner polls are held the better

Says Fakhrul

BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir yesterday said the sooner a general election is held, after the completion of necessary reforms, the better it will be for the nation.

He also warned that the ghost of the Awami League's evil spirit may try to destabilise the country centring Durga Puja, the biggest religious festival of the Hindu community.

"Reasonable time does not mean excessive time. The sooner an election can be held, the better it will be for the nation. We must swiftly implement reforms to transfer power back to the people."

Fakhrul made the remarks while speaking at a memorial meeting organised by Hannan Shah Smriti Sangsad, marking the eight death anniversary of BNP Standing Committee member Brig Gen ASM Hannan Shah at Kapasia Pilot High School ground in Gazipur.

He also urged the interim government to remove all obstacles in the path of BNP acting chairman Tarique Rahman's return to Bangladesh.

"We will not tolerate any unnecessary delays. All cases against Tarique Rahman must be withdrawn to allow his immediate return to the country."

Fakhrul also demanded withdrawal of all cases against BNP leaders and activists. "Without withdrawing these false cases, an environment for acceptable, neutral elections cannot be ensured."

He noted that over the last 17 years, 1,000 BNP leaders and activists have gone missing, thousands have been shot, and false cases have been filed against 60 lakh people.

Pointing to the interim government, Fakhrul said, "Let me make it clear: the people of Bangladesh believe in democracy. A parliamentary government must be established through a free and fair election, and that government should lead the nation. So, the administration needs to be reformed to facilitate elections as soon as possible."

If necessary, the BNP leader said they will take to the streets again to establish democracy in Bangladesh.

Fakhrul said their party envisions a Bangladesh founded on equality, free from discrimination, and aspires to build a welfare state.

"Although Sheikh Hasina has fled, the crisis is far from over. The defeated elements of the AL fascist government are causing disturbances in the industrial areas, attempting to create an unstable environment around Durga Puja. Therefore, we must all remain vigilant. We stand with our Hindu brothers, and everyone will unite in support of you."

The BNP leader stated that under the Awami League, no elections were conducted fairly. Hasina believed that repression would help them perpetuate their power, creating an unprecedented environment of irregularities and corruption. "Just look at how much money Awami League ministers and MPs have smuggled and stolen."

He pointed out that those who once falsely imprisoned party Chairperson Khaleda Zia are now being arrested by police on corruption charges.

"This is Allah's law," he remarked. He recalled how Hasina boasted, "I am the daughter of Sheikh Mujibur Rahman; I will not escape," yet she fled the Gono Bhaban amid a mass uprising.

Regarding late BNP leader Hannan Shah, he said, "He was a true democrat. Although he was an army officer, he embodied democratic values and was always vocal for democracy."

Fakhrul also urged the people of Kapasia to vote for Shah Riazul Hannan in the upcoming parliamentary elections.

Earlier, Fakhrul and other central and district leaders visited Hannan Shah's grave in the Ghagutia area of Kapasia upazila to pay homage.