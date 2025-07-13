Is the govt secretly backing wrongdoers?

Asks Tarique

BNP acting Chairman Tarique Rahman yesterday questioned whether the government is being lenient on the killers of a scrap trader in front of Mitford hospital due to what he said its silent support for such incidents of mob violence.

He also questioned why the government had not arrested the killers despite having video evidence.

On Wednesday, Lal Chand, alias Sohag, 39, was dragged from his Old Dhaka shop in broad daylight and beaten to death near the gate of Sir Salimullah Medical College Mitford Hospital. His body was also crushed by large chunks of concrete. Later, his battered and broken body was left on the street as onlookers watched in horror.

"Should we assume that those trying to incite mob violence and unrest are being secretly supported or pampered by the government or some officials in the administration?" he said.

Tarique made the remarks while virtually exchanging views with the families of the 142 martyrs of the July uprising.

"A wrongdoer is a wrongdoer. Justice must be served according to the law irrespective of his/her political identity," he said, adding that BNP and its affiliated organisations have been vocal about this.

The BNP leader said people across the country are asking why the authorities remain silent and why proper legal action is not being taken against those trying to create chaos.

The Jatiyatabadi Chhatra Dal organised the event at a city hotel to mark the first anniversary of the July-August mass uprising and to honour the memory of the martyrs of Chhatra Dal.

During the event, family members of the victims called for justice and demanded that those responsible for the killings be held accountable.

Tarique urged the families of the martyrs to raise their voices over the delays in the trials of those responsible for the killing of their loved ones.

He also asked them to remain vigilant against those trying to delay justice.

The BNP leader assured that if his party returns to power, it will prioritise ensuring the trials of those who killed innocent people during the mass uprising and democratic movement.