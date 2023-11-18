Thaw coming to BNP-Jamaat ties

Say top Jamaat leaders; the two parties in talks about all out anti-govt movement

After a five-year "freeze" in relations, BNP and Jamaat-e-Islami are patching things up in efforts to launch a more vigorous movement to oust the government, multiple Jamaat leaders have claimed.

The development comes as politics heats up further centring on the announcement of the polls schedule.

BNP declined to confirm or deny the development, but one top leader said his party will support anyone willing to join their movement.

However, Rezaul Karim, who is in charge of Jamaat's central publicity team, has categorically told The Daily Star that the highest levels of the two parties have been in talks for the last two weeks about the ongoing movement for elections under a neutral interim administration.

"The movement programmes are being fixed through discussions between BNP and Jamaat leaders," said Rezaul.

"We have also been asked to remain in touch with the grassroots leaders of BNP, as the government continues clamping down on opposition," he added.

BNP and Jamaat, the largest Islamist party in Bangladesh, first teamed up in 1999 to form a four-party alliance ahead of the 2001 national election, which the alliance won.

The two other members in the alliance were Bangladesh Jatiya Party and Islami Oikya Jote.

The four-party alliance later expanded as several other parties joined forces, eventually becoming a 20-party alliance in 2012.

This alliance has remained largely inactive since the 2018 election, marred by alleged vote rigging.

In the face of widespread criticism for its alliance with Jamaat, which opposed the liberation of Bangladesh and sided with Pakistan during the 1971 war, BNP had been keeping distance from the Islamist party for the last several years.

BNP and Jamaat faced heavy criticisms at home and abroad over a series of arson attacks on public transport and government establishments that also saw scores of deaths of innocent people in 2013-2014. The deadly violence eventually subsided, and BNP maintained a distance from Jamaat since.

The strain became visible in late 2018, after the Election Commission cancelled Jamaat's registration in line with a High Court verdict. In 2013, the HC declared Jamaat's registration with the EC illegal on grounds that, among other things, some provisions of Jamaat charter are in conflict with the country's constitution and election laws.

The matter is now pending before the Appellate Division of the Supreme Court, but at the moment, Jamaat is not eligible for joining the upcoming election.

The BNP-led 20-party alliance dissolved in December last year after BNP asked its allies not to use the name of the alliance, essentially formalising the end of relations with Jamaat, many of whose leaders have been convicted and hanged for war crimes.

Political analysts had observed at the time that BNP's distancing itself from Jamaat was the first step by the former to rebuild its image at home and abroad, although Jamaat high-ups were displeased at BNP's "tactical shift" in direction.

However, before the October 28 Nayapaltan rally, BNP high-ups contacted top Jamaat leaders, seeking to mend the ties and mount pressure on the government to realise its one-point movement demanding elections under a non-party government, multiple Jamaat leaders said.

According to Jamaat sources, BNP acting chairperson Tarique Rahman, living in exile in London since 2007, contacted top Jamaat leaders in the run-up to the grand rally to discuss the matter.

Subsequently, since October 31, Jamaat has enforced the nationwide blockades simultaneously with BNP, lending force to BNP's protest programmes.

Jamaat leaders say they assured BNP of joining the protest as long as BNP remains on the streets.

In an interview with Indian daily The Hindu on November 9, BNP Standing Committee Member Iqbal Hasan Mahmud Tuku responded to the criticisms his party faces for its alliance with Jamaat.

"We had an electoral alliance with Jamaat. Political coalitions are created in election time in democracies. That coalition with Jamaat is now a matter of the past," he said.

In a statement two days later, BNP Senior Joint Secretary General Ruhul Kabir Rizvi said Tuku's statement about Jamaat was his personal opinion.

Talking to The Daily Star on Tuesday, Rizvi declined to give a direct response about its renewed ties with Jamaat.

"It is not about becoming close or parting [with Jamaat]. The people of the country and BNP will stand beside any political parties, irrespective of their ideologies, if they join the ongoing anti-government movement," he added.

As BNP and Jamaat seek to bridge their gaps, the government is allegedly giving some concession to Jamaat, by allowing it to carry out political activities in efforts to create division and confusion between the two parties.

One Jamaat leader said this is evident in the way the government is clamping down on one opposition camp, and not the other.

"Many top-tier BNP leaders have been arrested during the ongoing movement, but no Jamaat top leaders have been put behind bars," he said.

Police are also treating the two parties differently. Law enforcers are allowing Jamaat to hold processions in the city, while BNP leaders and activists face police action, according to Jamaat leaders.

Comments from police were not immediately available.

Jamaat leader Rezaul Karim said the government is putting pressure on them to take part in the election,

"But we will not give in to any pressure. We will continue our movement until our demand is met," he said.

Awami League Joint General Secretary Mahbubul Alam Hanif dismissed the claim of putting pressure on any political party.

"The election schedule has already been announced. Any political parties eligible for the election can take part in it," he said.